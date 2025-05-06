East Side Sendik’s store temporarily closed by City Health Department for pest infestation

Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer, located at 2643 N. Downer Ave., on Milwaukee’s East Side, was closed Monday by the city’s Health Department due to escalating pest activity observed during recent inspections.

According to the City of Milwaukee Health Department, during a routine inspection on April 15, rodent droppings were found in a basement storage area away from food. A reinspection on April 29 revealed signs of expanded rodent activity in the dry food storage area. Then an inspection on Monday found fresh mouse and rat droppings throughout the basement storage and first-floor areas, including the kitchen and retail space.

“The business has been advised to clean and sanitize all affected areas and work with a licensed pest control provider,” said Caroline Reinwald, spokeswoman for the Health Department. “MHD will conduct a reinspection once the facility indicates they are ready. As outlined in MHD’s pest policy, closures remain in effect at least overnight to allow for sanitation, overnight monitoring for new activity, and to accommodate inspector scheduling without disrupting other inspections.”