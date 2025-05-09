East Side Sendik’s store reopens

John and Anne Nehring, the owners of Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer, located in a 116-year-old building at 2643 N. Downer Ave., on Milwaukee’s East Side, announced Wednesday that the store has reopened after it was closed early this week by the city’s Health Department due to escalating pest activity observed during recent inspections.

“Over the past few days, we’ve worked closely with the Health Department and our local partners to fully resolve the issue that temporarily closed our store,” the Nehrings said in a Facebook post. “As a business that has proudly maintained an ‘A’ rating with the (Health) Department, it was essential for us to address everything thoroughly and responsibly. We’re now ready to move forward and continue serving our community.

“Our beautiful, historic building is full of charm—but it also comes with challenges. Ongoing city water and sewer work added another layer of complexity during this time. We want to emphasize that the quality and integrity of our food and products were never in question, and remain our highest priority.

“We’ve proudly operated Sendik’s on Downer for the past 12 years, offering one of the best grocery experiences in Wisconsin. We’re incredibly proud of our dedicated staff, who remain committed to delivering the highest quality products, exceptional service, and a welcoming shopping experience in a truly unique Milwaukee landmark.

“Maintaining an older store—with its character-filled nooks and crannies—isn’t always easy compared to modern big-box stores. But we believe that uniqueness is what makes your neighborhood grocery store so special. And sometimes, that means a little extra patience is needed.

“Thank you to all our loyal customers for your support, patience, and trust. We’re excited to welcome you back and continue serving our amazing community.”

According to the City of Milwaukee Health Department, during a routine inspection of the Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer store on April 15, rodent droppings were found in a basement storage area away from food. A reinspection on April 29 revealed signs of expanded rodent activity in the dry food storage area. Then an inspection on Monday found fresh mouse and rat droppings throughout the basement storage and first-floor areas, including the kitchen and retail space. The Health Department ordered the store closed, temporarily, on Monday and said the business was instructed to clean and sanitize all affected areas and work with a licensed pest control provider.

The Nehring’s Sendik’s on Downer store is not affiliated with the 18 Sendik’s Food Markets stores in the Milwaukee area that are owned and operated by the Balistreri family.