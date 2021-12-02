East Side BID names new executive director

The East Side Business Improvement District has hired David Smulyan as its new executive director. Smulyan has nearly 30 years of strategic planning, marketing, business development, and operational experience. He succeeds Liz Brodek, who departed in…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Already an Insider? Log In

recent strategic planning by the East Side BID to identify its top strategic priorities, said board president Jonathan Jackson.

"The process led directly to the hiring of a candidate of David’s caliber and experience," said Jackson. "

Smulyan received his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. He has held additional nonprofit board leadership roles, including president of the Fox Point-Bayside School Board and treasurer of the Sarah Chudnow Senior Living Community in Mequon.