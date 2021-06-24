East Side, Downer Avenue BID executive director to depart next month

Liz Brodek will leave her post as executive director of the East Side Business Improvement District and the Downer Avenue Business Improvement District, effective July 16. Brodek has led the East Side BID since October…

East Side Business Improvement District and the Downer Avenue Business Improvement District, effective July 16. Brodek has led the East Side BID since October 2018 and the Downer Avenue BID since March 2020. She departs for a new role as development director for the City of Wausau, which is where she began her career in economic development. Prior to joining the East Side BID, Brodek served as communications and promotions coordinator at Downtown Eau Claire Inc. "I'm so grateful for the opportunities I've had working here, and for the wonderful people I got to work with," Brodek said in a news release Thursday. "I'm also very excited to return to what I consider my 'adopted hometown' and continue the momentum that's been building there." During Brodek's tenure with the East Side BID, she led the organization through the last regular event season of 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was then instrumental in addressing the pandemic's negative impact on local businesses. Those efforts included the launch the East Side Art Lot last summer, which activated an underutilized parking lot along East North Avenue with picnic tables painted by local artists. The project won a Wisconsin Main Street Award last year and is nominated for a national award this year, according to the release. "Liz has been an organized, forward-thinking presence for the organization and the district," said Jonathan Jackson, president of the East Side BID Board. "While we're sad to see her go, we're excited for this next big step for her." The East Side BID is searching for a new full-time executive director. The process will soon be announced on the organization's website.