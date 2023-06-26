Eagleknit building gets first major tenant

The Eagleknit Innovation Hub building.
The Eagleknit building. Credit: Jake Hill

Last updated on June 26th, 2023 at 12:10 pmThe Eagleknit building in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood, an adaptive reuse project, has gained its first significant tenant with the addition of Milwaukee-based marketing firm SRH. SRH recently completed a buildout of nearly 6,800 square feet on Eagleknit’s third floor. That’s more than double the 2,700 square

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

