Eagleknit building gets first major tenant

The Eagleknit building in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood, an adaptive reuse project, has gained its first significant tenant with the addition of Milwaukee-based marketing firm SRH.
SRH recently completed a buildout of nearly 6,800 square feet on Eagleknit's third floor. That's more than double the 2,700 square feet the company had been leasing for its previous office location in Brewer's Hill.
"(SRH) made a long term commitment to the building and in an era where you see firms downsizing and working remote, SRH went the other direction more than doubling their space, speaking to the ‘we’re better when we’re together’ mentality, which I think if they had their way, the bulk of CEO’s would strive for," said Ben Anderson, vice president at Colliers | Wisconsinwho represented SRH in the transaction.
Eagleknit, owned by Wauwatosa-based Wangard Partners, has an innovation hub on the first floor, called Converge, that caters to startups with one to four employees.
Located at 507 S. 2nd St., the building is on the site of the former Eagle Knitting Mills manufacturing plant that closed in 1991.