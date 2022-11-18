Tenants announced for Walker’s Point innovation hub

i.c. stars, committed to racial equity and social justice, drives change with education, training and opportunity. It provides underserved young adults with technology-based workforce development, community leadership training, internships and job placement.

Wauwatosa-based real estate company Wangard Partners today named 10 businesses that will be tenants at Converge, a new innovation hub at the Eagleknit building in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Eagleknit, located at 507 S. 2nd Street, is on the site of the former Eagle Knitting Mills manufacturing plant and now serves a growing community of Milwaukee-based innovators, community organizations, tech companies, startups, capital providers and creative agencies. “Milwaukee, and in particular the Walker’s Point neighborhood, is ripe for growth in the entrepreneurship and technology fields, '' said Burton Metz, Wangard president of investments and acquisitions. “Eagleknit’s modern layout, ecosystem of innovators and hospitality-focused experience for today’s talent put tenants in a position of natural growth. We are excited to be able to bring a world-class design and purpose to Milwaukee’s innovation community.” The newest occupants of Converge at Eagleknit include:"Walker's Point is one of the most vibrant and safest neighborhoods to do business in the city of Milwaukee," said Matt Cordio, chairman of CareDirect. "Eagleknit offers CareDirect's remote-first team a flexible space to gather, collaborate and showcase our innovative medication storage solutions to potential customers." Wangard purchased the former Eagle Knitting Mills building and in 2020, it was added to the Wisconsin State Register of Historic Places. Eagle Knitting Mills began operations at the building in 1928, which lasted for more than 60 years before closing operations in 1991. Wangard renovated and repurposed the building into a modern office facility. “Eagleknit has been a great motivator for our staff to come back in-person,” said Gary Wong, SpinGroup owner. “The space is warm and inviting with its mix of modern amenities and vintage structure. And, being in Walker’s Point, there’s always a diverse mix of places to dine and play within walking distance. It fits our culture really well.”