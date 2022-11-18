Tenants announced for Walker’s Point innovation hub

By
-
The Eagleknit Innovation Hub building.
The Eagleknit Innovation Hub building. Credit: Jake Hill

Wauwatosa-based real estate company Wangard Partners today named 10 businesses that will be tenants at Converge, a new innovation hub at the Eagleknit building in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Eagleknit, located at 507 S. 2nd Street, is on the site of the former Eagle Knitting Mills manufacturing plant and now serves a growing community of

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider to get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display