Eagle Technology acquired by Oklahoma software company

Mequon-based Eagle Technology Inc.,
a software development company, has been acquired by Tulsa, Oklahoma-based TMA Systems, LLC.
TMA is a software company that provides organizations with maintenance management software (MMS) and enterprise asset management solutions (EAMS). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Eagle Technology also develops MMS and EAMS software to help maintenance professionals reduce downtime, increase production capacity, comply with regulations, and achieve a greater return on investment. Its software fulfills functions including tracking maintenance schedules and the condition of machinery, ensuring systems are functioning properly for the comfort of building occupants, and maximizing energy efficiency.
“Combining our two companies will allow us to deliver maintenance software that connects applications and facilitates robust building automation, providing unparalleled integration for managing and maintaining equipment,” said Harshad Shah,
CEO of Eagle Technology, in an announcement. “With 100% Eagle Technology employee retention, we expect to continue providing the highest-quality service to our customers.”
Shah said the acquisition of Eagle Technology will accelerate the company’s pace of innovation while adding greater predictive maintenance capabilities to all its clients. Both companies have key internet of things integrations with an expanded list of partners that facilitate real-time alert monitoring and diagnostics on key equipment, which allows for data-driven decisions to maximize asset life and reduce asset downtime.