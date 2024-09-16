Eagle-based Lakeside Painting acquired by Illinois-based company

Glendale Heights, Illinois-based Painters USA announced Monday that it has acquired Eagle-based Lakeside Painting Inc. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Painters USA specializes in painting, floor coating and industrial cleaning for businesses. Lakeside Painting is a family-owned business founded in 1981 by Joe Pangburn. The company provides painting and wallcovering for commercial, industrial,

Glendale Heights, Illinois-basedannounced Monday that it has acquired Eagle-basedTerms of the deal were not disclosed. Painters USA specializes in painting, floor coating and industrial cleaning for businesses. Lakeside Painting is a family-owned business founded in 1981 by. The company provides painting and wallcovering for commercial, industrial, institutional and residential clients. The business has about 25 employees. "Joining Painters USA is a great opportunity for Lakeside Painting,” said Pangburn, the owner of Lakeside Painting. “With Painters USA's extra services and resources, we can better serve our clients and take on bigger projects." The acquisition of Lakeside Painting gives Painters USA a presence in Wisconsin. The company has locations in Illinois and Texas.