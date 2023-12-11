Dunkin’ proposed near state fairgrounds in West Allis

A Dunkin’ franchisee is proposing a two-tenant commercial building on a vacant West Allis lot situated directly across Greenfield Avenue from Wisconsin State Fair Park.

According to documents from the City of West Allis, the property at 7801 W. Greenfield Ave. was purchased by Dunkin’ franchisee Pandya Network, which is based in River Grove, Illinois.

The firm is proposing a two-tenant building including a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant with drive-through service and space for another restaurant tenant to be named later.

Construction is expected to begin in March, city documents say.

There is currently one Dunkin’ Donuts location in West Allis and one in West Milwaukee.

The project site is currently vacant, but had previously been occupied by a automobile showroom and carpet warehouse, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.