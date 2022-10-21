Drone photos show construction progress for The Couture

A new series of drone photographs shows the latest progress for construction of The Couture near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.

The 44-story building is under construction southwest of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Michigan Street. Once complete, it will have 322 apartments, a two-level transit center and 42,000 square feet of retail space on the lower four floors. Milwaukee-based Barrett Lo Visionary Development is the developer for the project and the general contractor is J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.

The building, designed by Milwaukee-based RINKA, will be the tallest residential tower in the state.

Construction began in the spring of 2021 and is expected to be complete in early 2024.

Recent construction achievements on the project include:

Concrete foundations have been poured for half of all Level 1 decks, including the public transit corridor which will house stops for the streetcar and Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT).

The building’s concrete and steel core has been constructed up to Level 4.

All foundational column pads and spread footings have been completed.

The installation of metal floor plates for stairs and landings have begun.

In the coming weeks concrete pouring will be completed for the foundational wall, Level 1 foundations and Level 1 decks. The concrete and steel building core will be completed up to Level 7.

Progress will also continue on the transit corridor as the 40-foot tall columns, stretching from Level 1 to Level 3 will be poured.