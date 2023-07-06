DreamPak plans to expand New Berlin HQ

New Berlin-based DreamPak LLC, a contract manufacturer of shelf-stable liquid concentrates for beverage and dietary supplements, is planning to expand its headquarters.
City documents show DreamPak is seeking approval to build a 48,278-square-foot addition at its New Berlin facility, located at 17100 W. Ryerson Road.
DreamPak is a subsidiary of Gamay Holdings, LLC and was founded in 2000 by Dr. Aly Gamay. The company’s product lines include boxed meals, sides, sauces, liquid water enhancers and coffee creamers.
DreamPak plans to use the additional building space to manufacture food products, for warehouse space, and for shipping and receiving. A total of 35 first-shift employees will work in the structure, as well as 10 second-shift employees. DreamPak is working with Germantown-based contractor Keller Inc. on the project.
"The addition will be made up of a warehouse floor, loading docks, restroom(s) and (a) pre-weigh room for preparation of raw material for product processing," according to a project narrative submitted to the city. "This addition will allow DreamPak to utilize its existing facility to increase and modernize product production, improve product flow and consolidate its raw material and finished product in a single facility. As the business grows, DreamPak anticipates the construction of additional warehouse office space as well as a 33,650-square-foot future addition for further warehousing and production."
DreamPak expects to break ground on the project this fall and have the addition completed by next spring.