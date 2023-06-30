Dozens of homes planned in Milwaukee for early childhood educators

By
Cara Spoto
-

Envision Growth, Turner Community Partners and VIA CDC have been chosen by the Community Development Alliance (CDA) and Local Initiatives Support Corp. (LISC) to lead an effort to build 45 affordable homes for early childhood educators in five Milwaukee neighborhoods. The announcement, which came Thursday afternoon, comes after the CDA issued a request for proposals

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR