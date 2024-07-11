Logout
Downtown steakhouse names executive chef

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Inside the 116-seat Carbon Steak at 725 N. Milwaukee St. Photo credit: Carbon Steak (Facebook)
Carbon Steak, which opened late last year in downtown Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood, has named Matthew Molli as its new executive chef.  Molli brings extensive experience to the job, having spent his career at two of the city’s most reputable steakhouses, including the past four years at Five O’Clock Steakhouse on the city’s west side.

