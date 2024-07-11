Downtown steakhouse names executive chef

Click here to continue to BizTimes

Carbon Steak, which opened late last year in downtown Milwaukee’s East Town neighborhood, has named Matthew Molli as its new executive chef. Molli brings extensive experience to the job, having spent his career at two of the city’s most reputable steakhouses, including the past four years at Five O’Clock Steakhouse on the city’s west side.

Dream Dance Steakhouse at Potawatomi Casino Hotel. He first joined Dream Dance as a kitchen supervisor in 2013 before moving up to sous chef in 2016 and then head chef in 2019. He also worked in the kitchen for six years at McBob's Pub & Grill in the city's Uptown neighborhood. Prior to Five O'Clock Steakhouse, Molli led back-of-house operations as executive chef ofat. He first joined Dream Dance as a kitchen supervisor in 2013 before moving up to sous chef in 2016 and then head chef in 2019. He also worked in the kitchen for six years at McBob's Pub & Grill in the city's Uptown neighborhood.

Molli will introduce an updated menu that will continue to feature the restaurant's signature roasted seafood tower, Wagyu and caviar dishes as well as elevated steakhouse favorites and creative new takes on classic dishes, according to a press release Thursday.

"Chef Molli is committed to building consistency and the reputation of our culinary program while preserving our philosophy of procuring the finest ingredients and serving the highest quality steak and seafood," the business said in the release.