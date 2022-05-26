Downtown Sheboygan home goods store Nest relocates to Kohler’s Shops at Woodlake

After 20 years in downtown Sheboygan, home accessories store Nest has moved across town to the Shops at Woodlake in Kohler.

Previously located at 823 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan, the boutique now occupies a larger storefront on the north end of the Shops at Woodlake retail strip in Kohler, near Woodlake Market and Wisconsin Trader.

Nest sells home furnishings such as bedding, cookware and rugs as well as jewelry, accessories, gifts and children’s products, including the work of more than 200 artists. Relocating to a larger space will allow the business to add more furniture, upholstery, artwork and lighting to its selection, said owner Pamela Butler Channel, who opened Nest in 2002.

“We’re so excited to expand our offerings and to be a part of an environment focused on home design, beautifully made goods and customer experience,” Butler Channel said in a news release. She also owns an interior design business, called Nest Design.

The Shops at Woodlake, 795-D Woodlake Road, is owned by Destination Kohler, the hospitality arm of Kohler Co. Nest joins several independent, local businesses there, including children’s store Little Love, women’s fashion boutique Sweet Potato’s and yoga studio Yoga on the Lake. Many of the other tenants are operated by Destination Kohler itself, such as the Kohler Gardener, Kohler Chocolates, the Woodlake Market and Taverne on Woodlake.

“Nest, with its finely crafted selection of home furnishings and decor from sources and artists around the world, is a Sheboygan County staple and a terrific addition to our retail shopping experience of boutiques and specialty shops,” said Dirk Willis, vice president of golf, landscape and retail at Kohler Co. “We look forward to hosting residents and visitors from out of town with gracious hospitality as they explore the expanded offerings of Nest and enjoy everything that Destination Kohler has to offer.”

Destination Kohler is the operating arm of its five-star American Club resort, Kohler Waters Spa, 15 restaurant properties, and four renown golf courses, including Whistling Straits, which hosted the Ryder Cup last September.