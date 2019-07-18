Downtown Employee Appreciation Week starts Monday

Free lunches, outdoor games and live entertainment are among the events planned for an upcoming week-long celebration of the almost-85,000 people who work in downtown Milwaukee.

Downtown Employee Appreciation Week, taking place from July 22 through 26, is back for its 14th year with new activities such as a Bubble Soccer tournament in Veteran’s Park and crowd favorites including the Milwaukee Bucks Basketball Shootout and the World’s Largest Coffee Break.

Event organizer Milwaukee Downtown BID #21 has partnered with local food vendors including Pita Pit, Ian’s Pizza and Cousin’s Subs to provide lunch for the first 1,000 downtown employees at Red Arrow Park on Monday, Pere Marquette Park on Tuesday, Schlitz Park on Wednesday, Zeidler Union Square on Thursday and Cathedral Square Park on Friday.

Daily lunchtime events will also feature a new set of “Office Challenge Games,” where employees will compete for points. Employees can also take part in after-hours events throughout the week, including free yoga at City Hall, live music at Postman’s Square and a trivia competition at Sportclub bar.

More information and a full schedule of events is available at Milwaukee Downtown’s website.

“Milwaukee’s downtown continues to grow exponentially and it’s important to celebrate the people who energize it,” said Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown BID #21. “Downtown Employee Appreciation Week is our way of thanking Milwaukee’s dedicated workforce and creating an experience that draws people to our vibrant work environment.”

The week-long event will kickoff at 11:45 a.m. at Red Arrow Park on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music and chance to win prizes.