Donnie’s Bar to replace Angelo’s Piano Lounge off Brady Street

Donnie’s Bar at 1686 North Van Buren St. is expected to open on Dec. 20 to replace the former Angelo’s Piano Bar. The space on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side was home to Angelo’s for over 35 years before closing in early 2024.

Donnie’s Bar owner Donnie Dries describes the new venue as a “small, elegant martini bar with live music,” according to city documents.

The space on Van Buren was designed and renovated by Dries Painting and Restoration, a contracting company owned by Dries. Improvements to the space include new paint and flooring as well as some upgrades to the bathrooms.

Angelo Mortellaro, the original owner of Angelo’s Piano Lounge, passed away in 2016. Mortellaro’s son currently owns the building under Mortellaro Realty Co. LLC and Donnie’s Bar will operate as a tenant.

“In 1953, Frank Sinatra played at Angelo’s,” Dries wrote in an overview of Donnie’s Bar to the city. “With big shoes to fill, Donnie’s Bar wants to continue Angelo’s tradition of being a haven for all musicians. We want to continue the legacy of providing live music to a sophisticated audience.”

Donnie’s Bar will have live music, karaoke, and several game machines and will serve food like nachos, frozen pizza, and corndogs.

In 2023, Dries bought and renovated the former bar and restaurant Black Rose and Monster Pizza, located in adjacent buildings on North Oakland Avenue. Dries converted them to Baccara Bar and Cafe Terrazza, but both locations closed within six months of opening.