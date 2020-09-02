Dollar General to open store in Port Washington

Dollar General plans to open a store at the former Shopko Express location in Port Washington.

Construction on the 7,500-square-foot space, located at 1011 N. Wisconsin St., is set to begin in the coming weeks, company spokesperson Angela Petkovic said in an email to BizTimes Milwaukee.

The building on the site had been vacant for at least a year, after Ashwaubenon-based Shopko closed and liquidated its entire 360-store footprint in 26 states throughout Central, Western and the Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S. The company operated general merchandise stores, pharmacies, opticals, as well as smaller-sized ‘hometown’ and ‘express’ stores.

Dollar General’s new store will employ approximately 6 to 10 employees, depending on demand, said Petkovic.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount retail chain has more than 16,000 stores in 46 states, including 30 stores in southeastern Wisconsin, according to its website.

Petkovic said the company does not currently have plans for additional stores in the Milwaukee area.

“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs,” she said. “We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.

Dollar General is leasing the Port Washington space from owner North Wisconsin Street Owner LLC. For the lease negotiations, Mid-America Real Estate’s Fred Stalle and Dan Rosenfeld represented the landlord, while Tony Colvin and Sarah Eldred represented the tenant.