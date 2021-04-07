Dohmen buys another building in Bronzeville for meal prep businesses

The Dohmen Company Foundation has purchased another building in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district where it plans to open a commercial kitchen. Dohmen bought the 21,740-square-foot building at 334 W. Brown St., which was previously owned by YWCA…

Dohmen bought the 21,740-square-foot building at 334 W. Brown St., which was previously owned by YWCA Southeast Wisconsin and served as an education center. The facility includes office space, a commercial kitchen and space to house community programs. It's adjacent to the former Fein Brothers Building on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, which Dohmen purchased in December to become its new headquarters. The foundation plans to move from Milwaukee's Third Ward to the 34,000-square-foot building at 2007 King Drive this year after it completes renovations. The Brown Street building will provide more capacity to support the foundation's Cooked business, a former Chicago-based meal preparation and delivery company that it acquired in early 2020, and its Food for Health charitable meal program. That meal program, which launched in May 2020, provides medically-tailored meals with nutritional and lifestyle counseling and has been rolled out in partnership with the Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative. "According to the CDC, nearly 700,000 Americans died of cardiovascular disease in 2020—twice as many deaths than those attributed to COVID-19," said Kathy Koshgarian, president and chief operating officer of Dohmen. "It's time to put a stop to preventable heart disease using clinically proven preventive measures like food. We're proud to lead the way by expanding the Food for Health program." Dohmen said it is in talks with local contractors to renovate the Brown Street building and will prioritize subcontracts with women-owned and minority-owned businesses. Renovations on both the Brown Street and the former Fein Brothers building will begin in the next few months.