Dohmen acquires Chicago-based meal prep and delivery service

Milwaukee-based Dohmen is slated to scale its operations after the company acquired Cooked, a Chicago-based meal preparation and delivery company, Dohmen chief executive officer Cynthia LaConte announced today.

Cooked delivers and prepares a variety of fresh rather than frozen meals including vegetarian, gluten free and Whole30 meal plans, according to the company’s website. The company, founded by chief executive officer and chef Jonadab Silva in 2014, offers same-day delivery and has a national footprint.

Dohmen, which divested its life sciences services business in early 2018, said the acquisition of the meal prep and delivery business is aligned with its mission of revitalizing communities using food as the primary intervention.

“A return to healthy food is the most effective and efficient way to evoke change and improve our overall health as individuals and communities,” LaConte said. “Health is a human right – that’s why we are motivated to be part of the solution.”

Following its exit from the pharmaceutical industry, Dohmen transitioned earlier this year from being a family-owned corporation to a benefit corporation owned by The Dohmen Company Foundation, which is a private foundation.

Foundation president Dale Mittelstaedt said Cooked has successfully operationalized healthy food production, proprietary packaging and delivery of fresh meals, which will help Dohmen expand.

“By acquiring Cooked, we now have the scale, reach and operational expertise to take another step closer to the launch of our comprehensive offering focused on prevention of illness, with healthy food choices at the core,” Mittelstaedt said.

Cooked marks The Dohmen Company Foundation’s third acquisition in the last two months – in December it acquired Milwaukee-based meal delivery business Focused Fork, and in January, it acquired Delafield-based Salus Corporate Wellness.