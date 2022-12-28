Dog Haus in Franklin to hold grand opening celebration

Dog Haus, a California-based restaurant chain with a menu that includes gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, fried chicken and plant-based offerings, opened recently at the Ballpark Commons development in Franklin and will host a grand opening celebration on Jan. 7.

The restaurant is located at 7055 S. Ballpark Drive, next to Luxe Golf Bays, an upscale driving range similar to Topgolf, which opened earlier this year.

Ballpark Commons is the mixed-use development district by ROC Ventures around the Rock Sports Complex and Franklin Field, at South 76th Street, Loomis Road and Rawson Avenue.

ROC Ventures owner Mike Zimmerman and Jim Pekar are the local franchisees for Dog Haus. Pekar sold his business, Germantown-based First Choice Ingredients, in 2021.

Dog Haus will donate 20% of all food and beverage sales at the Franklin restaurant during its grand opening weekend of Jan. 7 and 8 to the Return on Community Foundation. The ROC Foundation is dedicated to providing support and unique experiences for youth, high school and young adults in sports, recreation, education, employment and wellness.