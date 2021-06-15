Dog friendly tavern and park opens in Menomonee Falls

A new tavern and dog park that boasts a safe and unique social experience for hounds and humans opened recently in Menomonee Falls.

The Hounds & Tap is a tavern, dog park and daycare where dogs can play while their owners socialize over beer, wine, or a cocktail. The business offers a variety of services including boarding, grooming, a retail section with pet supplies and a self-serve dog wash.

The Hounds & Tap was founded by entrepreneurs Jeffrey Wilgus and Leah Neuroth, who met in the corporate world and became fast friends after sharing stories about their own pets.

“We wanted to create a space where dogs and their humans can come together in a safe, clean environment that is grounded in community,” Wilgus said in a statement.

Neuroth says there are similar business models to The Hounds & Tap in the country, but none in the Midwest that feature all of its services in one place.

The 12,000 square-foot facility includes the daycare, tavern, boarding facility and an indoor dog park. The boarding facility has 12 luxury suites, and its staff members utilize aromatherapy and soothing music for its overnight guests.

The Hounds & Tap also has an 8,000 square-foot fenced-in dog park equipped with a small obstacle course for off-leash dogs and seating for owners to hang out. A rotating lineup of food trucks including Flour Girl & Flame, Rise & Shine, RollMKE, and more provides visitors with local food options.

“Our mission is to connect hounds and humans to make every day a play day,” Neuroth said in a statement. “This is at the core of everything we do.”

The Hounds & Tap prioritizes safety, which is why the business has implemented various protocols to protect visitors and pets. All dogs must be at least four months of age, be spayed or neutered if over six months of age and have a friendly disposition towards other dogs and humans. Pet owners are also required to provide proof of up-to-date vaccinations.

“Everybody goes through the same protocol,” Neuroth said. “We also offer our trained staff to monitor dog play as an extra set of eyes to make sure dogs are being respectful of each other.”

For the time being, The Hounds & Tap will not allow visitors under 16, Neuroth said, adding that not all dogs and children are comfortable being around one another. However, The Hounds & Tap is looking at creating “family days” in the future.

“We know a lot of families would like to use our services that’s something we’re looking to add in the future,” Neuroth said.