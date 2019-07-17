DNC 2020 host committee releases hype video for Milwaukee convention

Four minute long "One Year From Now" video plays up the host city

The host committee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which will be held in Milwaukee, released a video this week to hype the event’s host city.

Click here to see the video. The four-minute long video will be spread both organically through social media along with paid distribution, a spokesperson for the committee told Wispolitics.com.

The video, features elected officials, local business owners, and others, and highlights the economic impact the convention will make on Milwaukee.

More than 50,000 politicians, delegates, lobbyists, dignitaries and members of the national and international media will descend upon Milwaukee for the DNC, from July 13 to 16, 2020. The convention is expected to have a $200 million economic impact on the region.

“One of the goals of the Milwaukee Host Committee is to help individuals who are coming to this amazing city understand what a treat they are in for when they get here,” said Liz Gilbert, president of the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee. “We want to make sure that this is the most inclusive, accessible, diverse, and exciting convention that we have ever seen.”