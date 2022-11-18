Diversey to close Watertown plant, lay off 60 workers

Diversey's Watertown plant at 316 Hart St. Image courtesy of Google Maps.
Diversey Holdings, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of cleaning and hygiene products, will shutter its Watertown plant at 316 Hart St., according to a WARN notice. Beginning Jan. 31, 2023, the company will close the manufacturing section of the facility, laying off 60 employees in the process. Diversey does expect the office section of the facility

Ashley Smart
