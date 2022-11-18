Diversey to close Watertown plant, lay off 60 workers

Diversey Holdings, a South Carolina-based manufacturer of cleaning and hygiene products, will shutter its Watertown plant at 316 Hart St., according to a WARN notice. Beginning Jan. 31, 2023, the company will close the manufacturing section of the facility, laying off 60 employees in the process. Diversey does expect the office section of the facility to continue operating. The company did not respond to a request for comment on the closure Friday. The Diversey Corp. was founded in 1923 as a specialty subsidiary of a Chicago-based industrial cleaner business. In 1996, most of the Diversey business was sold to the British-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever. The company was then merged with Lever Industrial International and re-named DiverseyLever. The company landed in Racine in 2002 after Unilever sold it to Johnson Wax Professional. However, the company’s headquarters was moved to South Carolina in 2014 after being acquired by Sealed Air Corp. in 2011. The company’s third quarter results show its net sales increased 3.6% versus prior year, or 17.3% when adjusting for currency. Diversey operates in over 80 countries and has over 8,500 employees.
Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save nearly 40%!