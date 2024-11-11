Discovery World names John Emmerich president and CEO

John Emmerich will take over as Discovery World’s new president and chief executive officer effective Nov. 18, the organization announced on Monday.

Emmerich has served as vice president of exhibits and audience engagement since 2018 and had a stint as interim CEO in 2019. From 2007 to 2018, Emmerich was the director of exhibits and experiences at Discovery World. He succeeds Bryan Wunar, “who reached a mutual and amicable decision to depart the organization,” according to Discovery World’s Monday news release.

As vice president of exhibits and audience engagement, Emmerich oversaw the development of educational outreach programs. He has built relationships with Rockwell Automation, Kohl’s, WE Energies and other corporations.

“Discovery World hasn’t just been my home, but my source of inspiration for two decades,” Emmerich said in the news release. “I’m honored to build on our strong foundation fueled by the passion of all those that have, and continue to, dedicate their efforts to uplifting our community. With the help of the best team in the city I’m excited for the opportunity to create new experiences and programs to inspire generations to discover the wonders of science.”

Emmerich will continue initiatives developed under Wunar’s leadership, including Discovery World’s rebrand and strategic plan. According to the news release, Emmerich outlined three goals: “to establish Discovery World as Wisconsin’s premier resource for K-8 STEM education, elevate and broaden guest experience, and raise Discovery World’s profile to a national level.”

“With more than 17 years of leadership at Discovery World that includes developing educational and corporate partnerships, improving guest experience, overseeing company finances, and increasing accessibility for our community, John is ideally and uniquely suited to lead Wisconsin’s top science museum,” Discovery World board chair Bruce Keyes said in the news release.