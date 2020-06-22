Discovery World cutting 55 jobs to maintain operations

Discovery World will cut 55 jobs from across multiple departments in order to maintain operations, the nonprofit that runs the Milwaukee science and technology museum announced Monday.

Members of Discovery World’s management team will also take 3% to 10% salary cuts depending on their position while Bryan Wunar, president and chief executive officer of Discovery World, will take a 15% pay cut.

Discovery World had 120 employees prior to the cuts.

“This has been an extremely challenging decision and one that that was made in order to sustain Discovery World’s future in these uncertain times,” Wunar said. “I am beyond thankful for the contributions each of these individuals has made to Discovery World and their service to our mission.”

Discovery World will begin hosting on-site summer camps on July 6 and is looking to reopen to the broader public sometime this summer.

Wunar said Discovery World has lost revenue from admissions, membership, gift shop sales, parking and events during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We have worked to reduce our expenses, while trying to retain our staff for as long as possible,” Wunar said. “In order to preserve finances and ensure we remain a viable organization, we have had to make decisions that will guide Discovery World’s future so we can safely and respectfully return to serving our community.”

Paul Fladten, senior manager, public relations for Discovery World, said the organization has essentially brought in no revenue since March. A community fundraising challenge led by Discovery World’s board did bring in around $110,000 but the total was not nearly enough to sustain operations.

According to federal financial filings, Discovery World generated $6.42 million in 2018, the most recent year with available data.

Revenue that year included $3.36 million in program service revenue made up of $1.7 million in admissions, $752,403 in educational and supporting income, $493,859 from camps, $329,656 in vessel income and $60,579 from its café.

Membership dues also accounted for $863,000 in revenue with another $2.5 million in contributions, gifts and grants.

In 2018, compensation for officers, directors, trustees and key employees totaled $450,495 while all other salaries and wages totaled nearly $2.74 million.