DHL Supply Chain to close Sturtevant facility

Westerville, Ohio-based mailing service DHL Supply Chain will close its facility in Sturtevant and lay off 32 workers, according to a WARN notice submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. DHL Supply Chain, a third party logistics provider, operates a facility at 2600 Enterprise Drive in Sturtevant. "DHL Supply Chain was recently informed of a decision by one of our customers to restructure its distribution channels. As a result, the warehouse facility that supports their operations in Sturtevant, Wisconsin will cease operations in February 2025," said the company in a statement issued Tuesday. "We notified our associates of this change on Aug. 29. We are working closely with the impacted team members to provide them with the necessary resources and assistance during this transition." DHL Supply Chain is a division of Germany-based