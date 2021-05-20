DeVona Wright Cottrell named TEMPO board chair

DeVona Wright Cottrell, chief legal officer and general counsel at GMR Marketing, has been named board chair of professional women’s organization TEMPO Milwaukee.

Wright Cottrell has been a member of TEMPO for five years. She joined New Berlin-based GMR in fall 2020, after working as director and associate general counsel for Robert W. Baird & Co.

“DeVona has been a TEMPO member since 2016 and shown increasing engagement across all levels of the organization, including governance, diversity, equity and inclusion, and mentoring,” said Jen Dirks, president and CEO of TEMPO. “DeVona lives and breathes our values and brand – helping to ensure all women can rise to their greatest potential.”

TEMPO has more than 450 members, who are CEOs, executives and senior leaders in their organizations.

Four new board members were also elected at TEMPO’s annual meeting last month: Aliah Berman, chief diversity officer of North America for TBWA; Mary Robyn Peotter, director of finance and operations for PEARLS for Teen Girls; Ana Simpson, director, community and economic development for WHEDA; and Denise Thomas, founder and owner of The Effective Communication Coach, LLC.

Lori Richards, CEO of Mueller Communications, assumes the role of past chair as well as director of collaboration.