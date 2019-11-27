Mini golf, movie theater part of proposed 916-unit multi-family project in Kenosha

Would be built on 77-acre site near Strawberry Creek golf course

Developers have filed plans to build a 916-unit multi-family development featuring amenities such as mini golf and a movie theater on an expansive site near of I-94 in Kenosha.

Conceptual plans for the development, called Strawberry Fields Apartments, were filed by West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management Inc. along with project partner Kenosha-based Land Quest. The project was also crafted with input from Al Namath.

The plans call for six 94-unit buildings and 22 16-unit buildings on a 77-acre site north of Highway 50 and east of 72nd Street and 142nd Avenue. The site lies west of the interstate and just east of the Strawberry Creek golf course.

Renderings also depict a clubhouse/office building with cabanas and an outdoor pool.

The units would be high end and market-rate, according to the developers. The proposed development site is mostly vacant, and is partially used for farming.

Proposed amenities could include a dog park, beach, mini golf, volleyball courts, pool, spa, workout facilities, tennis courts, a playground, walking and running paths, bike paths, a community garden, sports lounge, golf simulator, mini bowling alley, movie theater, game room and work space, among potentially more unnamed possibilities.

The conceptual plans will be reviewed by Kenosha’s Plan Commission during a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 5. The commission will only discuss the plans and won’t be taking a vote.

“Great effort and research have been expended to develop the building size, design, layout, and amenities to attract high end clientele to this location,” the development team writes in a letter to the city. “Given the proximity to 1-94, it is our belief based on our research that we will pull talented workforce from Milwaukee and Chicago.”

The team further states Strawberry Fields “will be a one of a kind development for Kenosha.”

Representatives of Cardinal and Land Quest did not immediately return calls seeking further comment.

1 of 5

According to the letter, Cardinal is responsible for about 10,000 housing units across the U.S., and Land Quest has developed more than 1,000 units of housing in Kenosha and is managing more than 400 units locally.

If detailed plans were to move forward, the property would need to be rezoned, according to a city staff report. Currently, the site is largely zoned for single-family homes and duplexes, with the land nearest the highway zoned for multiple uses and a small portion on the northern end for multi-family residential.

The city and developers would also need to sign a developer’s agreement related to all public improvements on the project. For instance, the development team is proposing the creation of two public roads to provide access into and out of the site.

Staffers also noted in the report a number of concerns they had with the proposal as-is. They suggest more than two building types for the site and that the developers use higher-quality building materials than what has been presented so far.