Developers plan 206 multifamily housing units in Greenfield

Developers are planning 206 multifamily housing units in Greenfield.andown the 20-acre property at 9605 W. Cold Spring Road, which is just northeast of the Hale Interchange, and are seeking city approval to build six multifamily buildings on the land. Four of the buildings located closest to Cold Spring Road would consist of 46 townhomes, which would range from 1,100 to 1,600 square feet. Behind those, two L-shaped three-story apartment buildings would be built with 70 to 90 units each. The larger apartment buildings would be part of future phases. Reviewing a conceptual development plan Tuesday, the Greenfield Plan Commission asked for development plans to be refined, but did not express any concerns about the density or size of the project. The site is adjacent to a 25-acre property along 92nd Street that's owned by Milwaukee-based Cobalt Partners and Joseph Property Development, where. Those plans received Plan Commission approval early last year, but the project has not yet broken ground. The developers of the 9605 W. Cold Spring Road property in 2018 proposed a memory care and independent living development, but "a variety of factors have lead the owners to change the concept to market-rate apartments," city documents say.