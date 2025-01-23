Developer plans nearly 300 homes on Germantown site

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

A local developer is planning a 283-home subdivision in Germantown in a project that could bring a mix of housing types to the area. Butler-basedis planning the project on an 88-acre site northeast cf Lannon Road and County Line Road, where a developer had previously pitched a mix of residential and industrial buildings. Home Path Financial's proposal includes a mix of single-family homes, townhomes and ranch-style duplexes, with more than 30% of the property remaining as open space. The largest and most expensive homes in the development would range from 1,825 to 3,000 square feet, with prices starting at $575,000, Home Path Financial sales managertold the Germantown Plan Commission. There would be 44 of these single-family homes.

Another 103 single-family homes in the development would target first-time homebuyers or families looking to downsize, Koutny said. Prices would start at $425,000 for these 1,450- to 2,500-square-foot homes on smaller lots. They also could be rented for an average of $2,800 per month, Koutny said.

The development also would include 108 townhomes with prices starting at $350,000. They could be rented for an average of $2,200 per month, Koutny said.

Finally, there would be 28 ranch-style duplex homes with prices starting at $525,000, Koutny said.

Home Path Financial's property management division would own and manage any rental units in the development, the company's director of acquisition and development Ken Frank told the Plan Commission. It hasn't set a percentage of homes it intends to rent.

"It's not going to be marketed as a rental community, but certainly the product type is suitable for some rental units," Frank said. "Our preference is to build and sell."

Home Path Financial sought initial feedback on its plans for the development from the Germantown Plan Commission earlier this month. The commission was generally supportive of the plan, but echoed some neighbor concerns about the inclusion of rental units in the proposal. The proposal will still require rezoning and other approvals before moving forward. The developer is not seeking tax incremental financing and is not part of Washington County's Next Generation Housing initiative, which aims to boost the stock of starter homes in the county.