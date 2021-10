Developer buys Glendale site for planned $80 million accessible athletic center

The developer of a planned $80 million accessible athletic facility has purchased land on the border of Glendale and Milwaukee for the project. The Opportunity Center, LCC bought the 17-acre site at 4300 N. Green…

The developer of a planned $80 million accessible athletic facility has purchased land on the border of Glendale and Milwaukee for the project. The Opportunity Center, LCC bought the 17-acre site at 4300 N. Green Bay Ave. in Glendale for just under $1.9 million, according to state records. Franklin Cumberbatch, vice president for engagement of Milwaukee-based Bader Philanthropies, and Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center in Wauwatosa, announced plans for the new 300,000-square-foot multi-sport facility in August. Envisioned as theThe Opportunity Center would be designed to make programming accessible to those with physical and developmental disabilities, organizers say. The center was approved for a $2.5 million loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., which will fund the purchase of the land and fuel the next phase of fundraising. Project organizers are aiming to raise $9 million by the end of the year and eventually the total $80 million to complete the project by 2024. The Wauwatosa-based Opportunity Center, LLC purchased the site from Mequon-based Glendale Partners, LLC, which is led by developer Brian Monroe. Separately, Monroe ison a nearby site located north of Capitol Drive, between Green Bay Avenue and Port Washington Road. Plans for the project include a 40,000-square-foot warehouse and office building. The Glendale plan commission is scheduled to review plans for the Opportunity Center on Oct. 5.