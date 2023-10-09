Developer, airport hope to increase cargo volume at Mitchell with new logistics hub

By
-
A rendering of the South Cargo Logistics Hub.
A rendering of the South Cargo Logistics Hub.

Competition for air cargo business is heating up as a large terminal for freight aircraft is planned at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, in an attempt to poach some traffic from Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the dominant cargo hub in the region. The strength of Milwaukee’s economy is promising, project developers say, but capturing shipments from

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display