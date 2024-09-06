Design firms picked for Summerfest grounds master use plan

, the nonprofit organization that runs Summerfest, announced Thursday that it has selected San Francisco-based design and architecture firmand Milwaukee-based architecture and engineering firmto develop a master use plan for. The master use plan will focus on ways to increase the use of the 75-acre Summerfest grounds along Milwaukee’s lakefront, including new event ideas, the use of temporary structures and additional programming elements and physical components that could be added to the grounds. The study is expected to be complete in 2025. In April, Milwaukee World Festival announced that it had issued a request for proposals to consider expanded opportunities for future programming and improvements for the festival grounds. The RFP was a call for a master use plan to explore increased public use of Henry Maier Festival Park, while maintaining use of the festival grounds for Summerfest and the ethnic and cultural festivals held there annually. Henry Maier Festival Park is owned by the City of Milwaukee and leased to Milwaukee World Festival, which maintains and makes improvements to the park. Milwaukee World Festival says it and its sponsors have invested more than $160 million in capital improvements to the Summerfest grounds since 2003. Milwaukee World Festival said today that it “intentionally sought firms with extensive experience in developing hospitality, entertainment districts, and venues in other parts of the world” to craft the master use plan for Maier Festival Park. Gensler is a global design and architecture firm with 56 offices around the world. Zimmerman Architectural Studios’ principal manger on the project,, has led several projects at Maier Festival Park. “We look forward to partnering with both Gensler and Zimmerman to explore new possibilities that will enhance uses of this unique community asset,” said, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival. “Henry Maier Festival Park will continue to be a cornerstone of connection and celebration through our festivals, and this collaboration will help to create even more opportunities to gather at the lakefront.” “We are thrilled to embark on this vision for Henry Maier Festival Park,” said Gensler principal. “By crafting a master use plan that blends architecture, strategy, and analytics, we aim to unlock future opportunities of the 75-acre waterfront property for Milwaukee residents and visitors. In collaboration with Milwaukee World Festival, we hope to enhance connectivity and further demonstrate why Henry Maier Festival Park is a central hub in Milwaukee’s vibrant downtown.” In 2023, Henry Maier Festival Park attracted more than 1.2 million guests to events throughout the year. However, attendance at Summerfest remains below pre-pandemic levels and was down 11% this year to 555,925.