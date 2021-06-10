Deshea Agee, former King Drive BID executive director, joining Emem Group

Will focus on commercial development projects

By
Alex Zank
-
Deshea Agee
Deshea Agee Credit: Andrew Feller PHotography
Deshea Agee, who recently stepped down as executive director of the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District No. 8, is headed to Milwaukee-based construction and development firm Emem Group LLC. Agee will join the firm…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

