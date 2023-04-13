Departing Harley CFO will nearly double base salary at Hasbro

Harley-Davidson chief financial officer Gina Goetter plans to leave the company at the end of the month for the same role at Rhode Island-based toy maker Hasbro.
Goetter joined Harley as chief financial officer in September 2020 and will leave as of April 28. Her new role at Hasbro is effective as of May 18.
“I would like to thank Gina for her many contributions to Harley-Davidson since joining the Company in 2020 - we wish her well in her next endeavour,” Jochen Zeitz, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Harley-Davidson, said in a press release announcing the departure.
Harley has launched a formal search process to find a new CFO. In the interim, David Viney, the company’s vice president and treasurer, will serve as interim CFO. Viney joined the company in June 2022 from Terex Corp. He will receive additional pay from the company for his work as interim CFO, including eligibility for a $150,000 bonus when a permanent CFO is named.
Goetter joined Harley from Tyson Foods where she was senior vice president of finance for the prepared foods segment. Prior to Tyson, she spent 21 years at General Mills. In addition to her role at Harley, Goetter joined the board of its electric motorcycle spinoff, LiveWire, in September 2022 and the board of SC Johnson in October 2022.
At Hasbro, Goetter will have a base salary of $1 million, nearly double her $550,000 base at Harley. She’s also receiving a $350,000 sign on bonus and a one-time restricted stock grant of $4 million that vests in equal installments over the next three years.