Departing Harley CFO will nearly double base salary at Hasbro

Gina Goetter

Harley-Davidson chief financial officer Gina Goetter plans to leave the company at the end of the month for the same role at Rhode Island-based toy maker Hasbro. Goetter joined Harley as chief financial officer in September 2020 and will leave as of April 28. Her new role at Hasbro is effective as of May 18.

