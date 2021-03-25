Denver investor buys renovated Menomonee Falls retail buildings for $6 million

Denver-based investor Baceline Investments LLC
has purchased its latest Wisconsin asset — two recently renovated Menomonee Falls retail buildings — for $6 million, according to state records.An affiliate of Baceline acquired The Shops on Appleton
from an affiliate of St. Paul, Minnesota-based SONA Investments. The buildings are located near the northeast corner of Appleton Avenue and University Drive.The buildings are assessed at $2.34 million, according to Waukesha County records.They mark the latest acquisition Baceline has executed in the metro area. About a year ago, the company bought a four-property retail portfolio
for $15 million.Baceline also acquired a Milwaukee strip mall on Brown Deer Road
for $3.6 million and another retail property
northwest of Appleton Avenue and Good Hope Road in Menomonee Falls for about $2.7 million. Both deals occurred in 2019.SONA bought the buildings in 2019 for $3.98 million and made $500,000 worth of improvements. This included updating the building façades, replacing signs and replacing concrete sidewalks.The firm also renewed a number of leases and brought in new tenants. The largest of those is Sola Salon Studios
, which took over and combined four retail spaces for its 5,000-square-foot lease.Kevin Schmoldt and Brian Vanevenhoven of Newmark Knight Frank represented SONA in the deal.Read the March 8 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee here: