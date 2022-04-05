Delta to add nonstop service between Milwaukee and New York-JFK

“It’s great that Delta is continuing to expand from our hometown airport,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “These flights give Milwaukee travelers another option to access JFK, which offers convenient subway and rail connections to all of New York’s boroughs as well as Long Island.”

The service also gives travelers more access to one-stop flight connections from Delta’s JFK hub, including dozens of new domestic and international destinations in Africa and Europe, said Dranzik.

Beginning in June, the new flights will operate seven days per week on CRJ-700 aircraft featuring nine first class, 16 Delta Comfort, and 44 main cabin seats. The flights will depart Milwaukee at 7 a.m. and arrive in New York-JFK at 10:20 a.m. The return flights depart JFK at 6:00 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 7:40 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through Delta’s website and mobile app.

According to the airport’s most recent monthly data, passenger activity in February was up 125% from last year.

As traffic at the airport has improved since the onset of the pandemic, several airlines have added new service at Mitchell International, primarily on leisure destinations. In 2021, four airlines announced plans to enter the Milwaukee market: Contour Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit and Sun Country.