Delta to add nonstop service between Milwaukee and New York-JFK

Delta Air Lines will add daily nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and New York-JFK International Airport, beginning June 6.
Delta will be one of two airlines to offer direct flights from Milwaukee to JFK. JetBlue Airways last month launched nonstop service from Milwaukee to both JFK and Boston Logan International Airport.
Delta’s new service accompanies its existing nonstop service from MKE to New York-LaGuardia, along with five other destinations: Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Salt Lake City.
“It’s great that Delta is continuing to expand from our hometown airport,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “These flights give Milwaukee travelers another option to access JFK, which offers convenient subway and rail connections to all of New York’s boroughs as well as Long Island.”
The service also gives travelers more access to one-stop flight connections from Delta’s JFK hub, including dozens of new domestic and international destinations in Africa and Europe, said Dranzik.
Beginning in June, the new flights will operate seven days per week on CRJ-700 aircraft featuring nine first class, 16 Delta Comfort, and 44 main cabin seats. The flights will depart Milwaukee at 7 a.m. and arrive in New York-JFK at 10:20 a.m. The return flights depart JFK at 6:00 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 7:40 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through Delta’s website and mobile app.
According to the airport’s most recent monthly data, passenger activity in February was up 125% from last year.
As traffic at the airport has improved since the onset of the pandemic, several airlines have added new service at Mitchell International, primarily on leisure destinations. In 2021, four airlines announced plans to enter the Milwaukee market: Contour Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit and Sun Country.