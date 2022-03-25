Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation gives $2 million to Marquette’s dentistry school

The Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation has gifted $2 million to Marquette University’s dentistry school.

The gift will support technology enhancements and the establishment of the Delta Dental Advanced Care Clinic, a dedicated area that will provide dental care for individuals with special needs. The clinic is expected to see more than 1,200 patients annually.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our relationship with Marquette School of Dentistry as we advance our shared mission of providing outstanding oral health care to all patients, and most especially with this gift, to provide for patients with special needs,” said Dennis Peterson, president of Delta Dental of Wisconsin Foundation. “This gift will also provide support for the next generation of dentists as they continue their education at an exceptional university.”

The school plans to enhance and rebuild 151 high tech operatories and integrate the new Advanced Care Clinic, a pediatrics clinic, and specialty clinics in radiology, oral surgery, prosthodontics, periodontics, orthodontics and endodontics.

Marquette opened its current facility in 2002. The school currently provides 110,000 annual visits, including more than $16 million in dental service in Milwaukee.

“The reality is that tomorrow’s dental practitioners need to train with state-of-the-art technology with an eye towards enhanced access for all patients,” said William Lobb, dean of the School of Dentistry. “Delta Dental’s investment is an inspiration. When you combine their support with the unmatched passion of our Marquette Dental community, we believe we are ready to rise to the next level.”

Construction will take place over the summer months, with the project expected to be completed by 2026.

“We are sincerely grateful for this gift from Delta Dental, which will significantly advance our world-class Dental School and the next generation of dentists who embody our Catholic, Jesuit tradition of serving others,” President Lovell said. “This is a big step forward in enhancing dental education, while enabling us to fulfill our mission in treating all residents in need of care.”

University leaders are pursuing state and federal funding on the current project, which will require matching fundraising efforts. Donors have contributed $3 million to the project, bringing total fundraising to date to nearly $5 million.

Dr. Scott Stanek, an alumnus of Marquette’s dentistry school, is serving as a national co-chair for the university’s multi-year Time to Rise $750 million campaign. He and his son, Peter, are helping drive efforts within the dental school, with Peter serving on the school’s campaign committee.

The Stanek family donated a previous gift focused on special needs dental care.

“When we combine the advanced training and educational preparation with the new state-of-the-art Delta Dental Advanced Care Clinic, special needs patients across the region will experience a breakthrough,” Scott Stanek said.