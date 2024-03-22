Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Sports & Entertainment

Delayed by funding challenges, Griffin & Gargoyle project in Lake Geneva seeking investors

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Rendering of the planned Griffin & Gargoyle immersive entertainment venue in Lake Geneva. Credit: Griffin & Gargoyle/Facebook
Last updated

Nearly two years after winning the top prize of $10,000 on Project Pitch It, the founder of fantasy-themed immersive entertainment venue The Griffin & Gargoyle, planned in Lake Geneva, is making the call for additional funding to finally get his project off the ground. The proposed $11 million, 38,000-square-foot project — inspired by the popular

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.