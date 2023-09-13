Delafield subdivision breaks ground, eyes November completion

By
-
Map from George Erwin / Espire Homes

A new 45-lot subdivision on the St. Johns Northwestern Golf Course in Delafield could be finished as early as November.

The developers, Milwaukee-area attorney George Erwin and Hartland-based Espire Homes, have begun construction on the project, situated on about 60 acres near downtown Delafield.

Named St. John’s Estates, the subdivision surrounds the St. Johns Northwestern athletic fields, which will not be redeveloped for this project. The homes will be on half-acre lots.

“The new development will blend in wonderfully with the surrounding area of single-family
homes and St. John’s Northwestern Academies’ campus,” Delafield Mayor Kent Atwell said in a press release. “It’s just a five-minute walk to both our historic downtown and St. John’s Park on beautiful Nagawicka Lake.”

Earlier this month, the developers purchased the project site for $3.1 million from Beloit-based Hendricks Commercial Properties, who is planning a 31-lot subdivision on a neighboring property.

In 2021, Hendricks purchased the 112-acre St. John’s campus in a sale-leaseback transaction.

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

