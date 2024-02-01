Delafield-based Tanis Brush breaks ground on expansion

Delafield-based Tanis Brush recently broke ground on a 26,534-square-foot addition at its headquarters, located at 3660 Kettle Court. Tanis currently has a 58,361-square-foot facility along the south side of Kettle Court. The addition will increase the size of the facility to 84,895 square feet. Once completed, 105 full-time employees will work in the expanded facility.

