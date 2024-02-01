Delafield-based Tanis Brush breaks ground on expansion

Delafield-based Tanis Brush
recently broke ground on a 26,534-square-foot addition at its headquarters, located at 3660 Kettle Court.
Tanis currently has a 58,361-square-foot facility along the south side of Kettle Court. The addition will increase the size of the facility to 84,895 square feet.
Once completed, 105 full-time employees will work in the expanded facility. The expansion is expected to be complete by August. Tanis last expanded its facility in 2020.
The addition will allow Tanis to increase production capacity, according to an announcement from the company. New advanced manufacturing equipment and technology will be added to meet increasing customer demand. A portion of the new space will be allocated for warehousing purposes.
"We are proud to partner with MSI General again on our ever-expanding business," said Nick Mallinger
, president and CEO of Tanis Brush on LinkedIn. "We could not be in better hands as we have worked with them three times since 2020 to help us focus on our growth."
Tanis Brush was founded in 1987 and provides brush manufacturing technology in twisted wire, cylinder, metal-backed stripping, stapled set and hand drawn brushes. Each brush construction can be engineered and designed to any original equipment manufacturing, industrial, production and maintenance application.
"With this expansion, Tanis Brush aims to increase production capacity and enhance their ability to provide innovative brush solutions spanning a wide range of industries and applications including automotive, aerospace, agriculture, and heavy construction equipment, building enclosures, data centers, medical, metalworking, material handling, food service equipment, turf care and more," according to the announcement.