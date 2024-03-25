Daylong business-to-business BizExpo event to be held on May 22

BizExpo, BizTimes Media’s annual daylong business-to-business education and networking event, the largest of its kind in southeastern Wisconsin, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at the Brookfield Conference Center. Click here to register.

BizExpo 2024 will begin with a keynote presentation, called Elevate Your Leadership, from Scott Wozniak, a leadership consultant and CEO of Atlanta-based Swoz Consulting, speaker and author of the book “Make Your Brand Legendary: Create Raving Fans With the Customer Experience Engine.” Wozniak will share strategies from more than two decades of experience building brands. His experience includes nearly a decade of working with the founding family and executive team at Chick-fil-A.

The keynote address at BizExpo is sponsored by Ixonia Bank.

BizExpo will also feature an exhibit floor with more than 80 exhibitors. Click here to see a list of the exhibitors. Click here to reserve an exhibit booth at BizExpo.

BizExpo will also have a dozen business education and strategy seminars. Seminar sponsors are River Run and SVA.

The connectivity sponsor for BizExpo is the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.