David Huntington, inaugural leader of Greater Milwaukee Foundation, dies at 92

David Huntington, the inaugural and longtime leader of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, died Aug. 16 at the age of 92.

Huntington joined the foundation as its first executive director and first full-time employee in 1970.

During his 22-year tenure, the foundation grew from 29 funds and $4 million in assets to 267 funds and $114 million, according to the GMF. Grants awarded also increased from about $367,000 to more than $7.6 million during that time.

“The foundation was a big part of his life,” said Sam Huntington, David Huntington’s son. “Everything he did before then led up to that role. Leading the foundation was a great fit for him.”

While the foundation’s executive director, he also spent time as administrator for two local private foundations, the Faye McBeath Foundation and the Walter and Olive Stiemke Foundation.

He retired from the GMF in 1992.

