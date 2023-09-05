Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurant planned in Wauwatosa

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a rapidly-growing chain of fast casual restaurants specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sandwiches, plans to open a location in Wauwatosa at 12345 Capitol Drive, according to plans submitted to the city.

The building is located southeast of Capitol Drive and 124th Street. The restaurant would occupy a space formerly occupied by a Teriyaki Madness restaurant. The building is located on an outlot in front of a Target store, and is also occupied by a Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurant.

The Wauwatosa Dave’s Hot Chicken will have 30 to 40 employees, according to plans submitted to the city.

Dave’s Hot Chicken was founded in Los Angeles in 2017. According to its website, it now has 700 locations in the development pipeline and had 156% sales growth in 2022, compared to 2021.

In 2021 the company first said it planned to open 15 to 20 locations in the Milwaukee area. Later that year, it announced that it had signed a 14-unit franchise deal with Milwaukee-based Roaring Fork Restaurant Group to open locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay and the Fox River Valley over the next 6 years.

Dave’s Hot Chicken currently has Wisconsin locations in Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, Kenosha, Madison and Ashwaubenon.