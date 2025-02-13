Dates announced for 2025 Milwaukee Night Market

The 11th annual Milwaukee Night Market is returning to West Wisconsin Avenue between 2nd Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue downtown this summer on June 11, July 16, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. on , according to a press release.

Milwaukee-based Fiserv and its subsidiary Clover are returning sponsors with several other Milwaukee companies including GRAEF, Kohl’s, Gruber Law Offices, the Milwaukee Brewers, We Energies and Miller Lite. New sponsors will be announced at a later date, the press release said.

“At Fiserv, we firmly believe that when small businesses are empowered with the right tools, the right opportunities, and the right support, they have the power to move our communities forward,” said Bob Hau, chief financial officer at Fiserv. “We are proud to play a leading role at this year’s Milwaukee Night Market, and to provide our support to the entrepreneurs that are core to the fabric of our community and contribute so much to our local economy.”

Admission to the market is free to all guests and is hosted by Westown Association, a nonprofit organization which acquired the Milwaukee Night Market from NEWaukee in 2021, according to the Milwaukee Night Market website.

“The Night Market creates a unique environment for the community to come together and celebrate Milwaukee’s talented, local entrepreneurs and performers,” said Stacie Callies, executive director of Westown Association. “Four times a year, visitors and locals alike get to experience the transformation of West Wisconsin Avenue as it goes from central business district during the day to an open-air market and dance floor at night.”

Last year, the Night Market featured 245 small businesses throughout the season, including over 100 first-time participants. Vendors vary year-to-year but are primarily Milwaukee-based small businesses that sell handmade, artisanal products.

The vendor application for the 2025 season is now open and can be found at mkenightmarket.com/applications. The deadline to apply as a vendor is Friday, March 14 at midnight and selected vendors will be notified in early April, according to the press release.