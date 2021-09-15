Danielle Bergner joins health care-focused law firm

Danielle Bergner, a former managing partner for Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, and former chief operating officer for Milwaukee-based real estate firm J. Jeffers & Co., has joined the Milwaukee office of Indianapolis-based and health care-focused law firm Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, P.C.

Bergner has a real estate-focused legal background. She was a real estate attorney for Michael Best & Friedrich, where she worked from 2011 to 2018. From 2018 until June of this year she was chief operating officer and general counsel for J. Jeffers & Co. She has closed more than $1 billion in transactions, including affordable housing, senior housing and large-scale community impact development projects, according to a Hall Render news release.

“Some of the largest development projects in the U.S. today have a major health care component as many health care providers are embarking on more complex, mixed use and housing projects,” said Larry Coon, shareholder and managing partner for the Hall Render’s Milwaukee office. “Health care real estate is often complicated and involves unique financing and joint venture ownership structures, so Danielle’s experience and leadership in this space will bring significant value to our clients and our firm.”

Bergner will guide Hall Render’s clients through conventional and institutional financing, as well as unconventional financing from tax incremental financing to bond financing and tax credit, the firm said.

“This experience will further support Hall Render’s commitment to addressing social determinants of health, population health and community development issues, which will add value to health systems who seek to partner with other government agencies, universities and nonprofits to address social needs,” the firm said in its news release.

“I am excited to be serving health care clients with a firm that devotes itself to improving all facets of health care in communities nationwide,” Bergner said. “I believe accessible and supportive housing is a necessary component of healthy communities, and I look forward to the opportunity to help advance that cause through my position with Hall Render. Community health is one of my great passions, and now, with Hall Render, I have the unique opportunity to combine that passion with my background in commercial real estate.”

Bergner received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2002 and her juris doctor degree from Marquette University Law School in 2005.