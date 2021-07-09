Dan Lau promoted to COO of Robertson Ryan

Dan Lau has been promoted to chief operating officer for Milwaukee-based insurance agency Robertson Ryan & Associates.

Lau previously served as vice president of operations for Robertson Ryan.

He succeeds Gary Burton, who has been with the firm for 20 years and is shifting into an executive vice president role.

Lau joined Robertson Ryan in 2014 as an insurance placement manager. In 2019 he was promoted to vice president of operations.

Prior to joining Robertson Ryan, Lau was a territory manager for Liberty Mutual Insurance and an underwriter for West Bend Mutual Insurance. He is a 2004 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

