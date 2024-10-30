Dairy Queen restaurant set to open in Franklin

Bloomington, Minnesota-based restaurant chain Dairy Queen will open a new 2,000-sqaure-foot location on Nov. 6 at 7730 South Lovers Lane Road within the Shoppes at Wyndham Village.

The project was headed by Dharmesh Ghelani of real estate developer AK Development LLC. Ghelani owns the franchise with partner Hailey Patel.

“As an experienced entrepreneur, I am thrilled to open my first Dairy Queen,” said Ghelani. “This brand-new restaurant allows us to bring joy to Franklin and create a welcoming space for the community to enjoy their favorite meals and treats. I can’t wait to welcome guests in to celebrate life’s happiest moments.”

Dairy Queen has 7,000 global locations, including several in southeastern Wisconsin. The closest current Dairy Queen locations to Franklin are in Muskego and Oak Creek.