Local restaurant owner buys Crown Plaza hotel near Mitchell International Airport

Thehotel near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport now has a local owner. The 17-acre property at 6401 S. 13th St. was sold for $8.1 million to an affiliate of, the owner of, state records show. Built in 1973, the hotel has 195 rooms and 24,000 square feet of meeting and event space, according to the hotel's website. The property has an assessed value of $8 million, according to Milwaukee County records, and was sold by an Arizona-based entity called Indus Hotels LLC. Rehan could not be reached for comment.