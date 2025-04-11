Log In
Hospitality & Tourism

Local restaurant owner buys Crown Plaza hotel near Mitchell International Airport

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South. Image from Booking.com
Learn more about:
Cafe IndiaRakesh Rehan

The Crowne Plaza Milwaukee South hotel near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport now has a local owner. The 17-acre property at 6401 S. 13th St. was sold for $8.1 million to an affiliate of Rakesh Rehan, the owner of Cafe India, state records show. Built in 1973, the hotel has 195 rooms and 24,000 square feet

