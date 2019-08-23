Cream City Foundation CEO running for Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Brett Blomme, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Cream City Foundation, announced his candidacy this week for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

Blomme is seeking the Branch 5 seat against Paul Dedinsky in the spring 2020 election.

Blomme has led Cream City Foundation since 2017 and will continue at the helm during the campaign. The foundation supports efforts to improve the quality of life for LGBTQ people in southeastern Wisconsin. He previously was director of major gifts for the AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin.

Blomme was previously a litigation attorney with the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office and the Madison City Attorney’s office, and served as an elected director for the government lawyer’s division of the Wisconsin Bar Association.

He is currently chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals for the City of Milwaukee.

“I have dedicated my career to working for equity and justice, and that experience has prepared me to serve on the Milwaukee County Bench,” Blomme said. “I am thrilled to provide the great people of Milwaukee County a strong representation of our shared values for Milwaukee County Judge. I look forward to connecting with my neighbors and earning the community’s support over the next several months.”

Dedinsky, an appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker, was installed as a judge for the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in January.

The election for Branch 5 will be held April 7, 2020.